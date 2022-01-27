Xcel Energy (XEL) Q4 Earnings Meet Estimates, Sales Beat

Xcel Energy Inc. XEL posted fourth-quarter 2021 operating earnings of 58 cents per share, which is on par with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line also rose 7.4% from the year-ago earnings of 54 cents.



Xcel Energy’s 2021 earnings per share (EPS) were $2.96, up 6% from $2.76 in 2020. The successful execution of XEL’s 2021 initiatives resulted in a strong performance.

Total Revenues

Xcel Energy’s fourth-quarter revenues of $3,355 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,136 million by 7%. The same improved 14% from the prior-year quarter’s $2,947 million.

Segmental Results

Electric: Revenues rose 8% to $2,562 million from $2,372 million in the year-ago quarter.

Natural Gas: Revenues improved 38.6% from the year-ago quarter’s $554 million to $768 million.

Other: Revenues in the segment increased 19% to $25 million from the year-ago quarter’s $21 million.

Highlights of the Release

Total operating expenses increased 16% year over year to $2,922 million, primarily due to higher electric fuel and purchased power and the cost of natural gas sold and transported.



Operating income in the reported quarter improved 1.6% from the prior-year quarter’s reading to $433 million.



Total interest charges and financing costs in the reported quarter fell 1.47% from the prior-year figure to $206 million.



In 2021, Electric and Natural Gas customers increased 1.2% and 1.1%, respectively, year over year.

Growth Prospects

Xcel Energy anticipates 2022 EPS in the range of $3.10-$3.20, in sync with its long-term growth objective of 5-7%. XEL expects to invest $26 billion during the 2022-2026 period.

Zacks Rank

Xcel Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

