Xcel Energy (XEL) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss

Xcel Energy Inc. XEL posted fourth-quarter 2019 operating earnings of 56 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 53 cents by 5.6%.



For 2019, the company reported earnings of $2.64, up 6.8% from $2.47 in 2018.



The upside can be attributed to higher electric margins, courtesy of favorable non-fuel riders and regulatory rate outcomes as well as natural gas margins and lower O&M expenses. However, these factors were partially offset by lower AFUDC, increased depreciation and interest expenses.



Total Revenues



Xcel Energy’s fourth-quarter revenues of $2,798 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,178 million by 11.9%. Revenues fell 2.8% from the prior-year quarter’s tally of $2,880 million.



Xcel Energy’s total operating revenues for 2019 was $11,529 million, down 0.06% from $11,537 million in 2018.

Segment Results



Electric: Revenues declined 3% to $2,231 million from $2,300 million in the last reported quarter.



Natural Gas: Revenues fell 2.5% to $544 million from the year-ago quarter’s tally.



Other: Revenues in the segment amounted to $23 million in the quarter, up by a penny from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



Quarterly Highlights



Total operating expenses fell 7.6% year over year to $2,348 million.



Operating income in the reported quarter increased 32.7% from the prior-year quarter’s tally to $450 million.



Total interest charges and financing costs in the reported quarter rose 13.5% from the prior-year quarter’s figure to $185 million.



Looking Ahead



Xcel Energy reaffirmed 2020 earnings per share guidance in the range of $2.73-$2.83 and long-term earnings growth in the band of 5-7% from a 2019 base of $2.60 (mid-point of the original 2019 guidance range) per share. The mid-point of the current earnings guidance range is $2.78, which is in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 earnings.



Xcel Energy projects an annual increase in dividend rate in the range of 5-7%.



