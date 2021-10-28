Xcel Energy (XEL) Q3 Earnings Miss Mark, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Xcel Energy Inc. XEL posted third-quarter 2021 operating earnings of $1.13 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.19 by 5%. The bottom line declined from the year-ago earnings of $1.14 per share.

Total Revenues

The company’s third-quarter revenues of $3,467 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,288 million by 5.4%. The same improved 9% from the prior-year quarter’s $3,182 million.

Segmental Results

Electric: Revenues rose 8% to $3,176 million from $2,941 million in the year-ago quarter.



Natural Gas: Revenues improved 22.4% from the year-ago quarter’s $219 million to $268 million.



Other: Revenues in the segment increased 4.5% to $23 million from the year-ago quarter’s $22 million.

Quarterly Highlights

Total operating expenses increased 11.5% year over year to $2,642 million, primarily due to higher electric fuel and purchased power, cost of natural gas sold and transported as well as elevated operating and maintenance expenses.



Operating income in the reported quarter improved 1.5% from the prior-year quarter’s reading to $825 million.



Total interest charges and financing costs in the reported quarter fell 2.9% from the prior-year figure to $204 million.



Electric and natural gas customers increased 1.2% and 1.1% respectively, year over year.



In July, the utility filed an electric rate case, requesting a net base rate increase of $343 million. The decision is expected to come in first-quarter 2022. In the reported quarter, it filed a multi-year electric rate case in Minnesota, launched electric vehicle charging programs in Colorado and received a commission approval for the North Dakota electric rate case settlement.

Looking Ahead

Xcel Energy narrowed 2021 EPS guidance to the range of $2.94-$2.98 from $2.90-$3. The company anticipates delivering long-term annual EPS growth of 5-7%, based on $2.96 per share, the midpoint of the revised 2021 guided range. It also provided a projectionof $3.10-$3.20for its 2022 EPS. Xcel Energy estimates an annual dividend rate hike of 5-7% and targets a payout ratio of 60-70%. It expects to invest $26 billion during the 2022-2026 time period.

Zacks Rank

