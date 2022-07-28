Xcel Energy (XEL) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Beat

Xcel Energy Inc. XEL posted second-quarter 2022 operating earnings of 60 cents per share, on par with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line improved by 3.4% from the year-ago earnings of 58 cents per share.

Total Revenues

Xcel Energy’s second-quarter revenues of $3,424 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,182 million by 7.6%. The same improved by 11.6% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $3,068 million.

Segmental Results

Electric: Revenues improved by 12.6% to $2,923 million from $2,597 million in the year-ago quarter.



Natural Gas: Revenues declined by 6% from the year-ago quarter’s $476 million to $449 million.



Other: Revenues in the segment increased 13.6% to $25 million from the year-ago quarter’s $22 million.

Highlights of the Release

Total operating expenses increased by 12.4% year over year to $2,955 million, primarily due to higher operating and maintenance expenses, higher electric fuel and purchased power costs along with the increased cost of natural gas sold and transported.



The operating income in the reported quarter improved by 0.6% from the prior-year quarter’s reading to $469 million.



Total interest charges and financing costs in the reported quarter rose 16.5% from the prior-year figure to $240 million.



In the second quarter, the Electric customer count increased 1% year over year, and the Natural Gas customer count increased 1.1% year over year.

Growth Prospects

Xcel Energy reaffirmed 2022 earnings per share (EPS) in the range of $3.10-$3.20. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings of $3.16 per share is higher than $3.15, the midpoint of the guided range. XEL reiterated its plan to invest $26 billion during the 2022-2026 period. Out of the total, 30% of the planned expenditure will be directed toward strengthening electric distribution operations and 29% for fortifying electric transmission operations.

