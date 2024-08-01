Xcel Energy (XEL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

Xcel Energy Inc. XEL reported second-quarter 2024 operating earnings of 54 cents per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 55 cents by 1%. The bottom line increased 3.8% from the year-ago quarter’s 52 cents.



It reported GAAP earnings of 54 cents in the second quarter compared with 52 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Total Revenues

The company’s revenues of $3.03 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.28 billion by 7.8%. The figure improved 0.2% from the year-ago quarter’s $3.02 billion.

Segmental Results

Electric: This segment’s revenues totaled $2.65 billion, up 2.2% from $2.6 billion in the year-ago quarter.



Natural Gas: Revenues in this segment declined 9.7% to $0.35 billion from $0.39 billion in the year-ago quarter.



Other: This segment’s revenues were $14 million compared with $28 million from the prior-year actual.

Highlights of the Release

Total operating expenses declined 0.9% year over year to $2.58 billion. This can be attributed to lower electric fuel and purchased power costs and the cost of natural gas sold and transported.



Operating income increased 7.4% year over year to $449 million.



Total interest charges and financing costs rose 18.4% to $303 million from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure of $256 million.



In the reported quarter, Xcel Energy registered 1.2% growth in electric customer volume and a 1% increase in natural gas’ customer volume. In the same time frame, natural gas sales increased 0.4% from the year-ago period, while electric sales volume dropped 0.4%.

Guidance

Xcel Energy reaffirmed 2024 earnings per share in the range of $3.50- $3.60. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $3.55, in line with the midpoint of the guided range.

The company estimates retail electric sales to increase by 1% in 2024, while natural gas sales volumes are anticipated to remain flat from the year-ago level.



Xcel Energy plans to invest $39 billion in 2024-2028 to further strengthen its infrastructure and $7.42 billion in 2024.

Zacks Rank

