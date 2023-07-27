Xcel Energy (XEL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

Xcel Energy Inc. XEL reported second-quarter 2023 operating earnings of 52 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 55 cents by 5.5%. The bottom line also declined 13.3% from the year-ago quarter’s 60 cents.

Total Revenues

The company’s revenues of $3,022 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,407 million by 11.3%. The figure also declined 11.7% from the year-ago quarter’s $3,424 million.

Segmental Results

Electric: This segment’s revenues totaled $2,601 million, down 11% from $2,923 million in the year-ago quarter. Our model projected Electric revenues of $2,730.3 million for the same period.



Natural Gas: Revenues in this segment declined 17.4% to $393 million from $476 million in the year-ago quarter.



Other: This segment’s revenues increased 12% to $28 million from $25 million in the prior-year period. Our model projected Other segment's revenues of $24 million for the same period.

Highlights of the Release

Total operating expenses declined 11.9% year over year to $2,604 million. This was primarily due to lower electric fuel and purchased power and cost of natural gas sold and transported.



Our model projected total operating expenses of $2,935 million for the same period.



Operating income decreased 10.9% to $418 million from the prior-year quarter’s level.



Total interest charges and financing costs rose 6.7% to $256 million from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

Guidance

Xcel Energy reaffirmed its 2023 earnings per share guidance of $3.30-$3.40. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pinned at $3.34, a tad lower than the mid-point of the company’s guided range.

Zacks Rank

XEL currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

