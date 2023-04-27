Xcel Energy (XEL) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

Xcel Energy Inc. XEL reported first-quarter 2023 operating earnings of 76 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 74 cents by 2.7%. The bottom line also improved 8.6% from the year-ago quarter’s 70 cents per share.

Total Revenues

The company’s revenues of $4,080 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,852 million by 5.9%. The same improved 8.8% from the year-ago quarter’s $3,751 million. The year-over-year improvement was due to strong performances in all segments.

Segmental Results

Electric: This segment’s revenues totaled $2,763 million, up 4.9% from $2,633 million in the year-ago quarter.



Natural Gas: Revenues in this segment improved 18.2% to $1,288 million from $1,090 million in the year-ago quarter.



Other: This segment’s revenues increased 3.6% to $29 million from $28 million in the prior-year period.

Highlights of the Release

Total operating expenses increased 8.2% year over year to $3,507 million. This was primarily due to higher operating and maintenance expenses, rising electric fuel and purchased power costs, and the increased cost of natural gas sold and transported.



Operating income increased 12.3% to $573 million from the prior-year quarter’s reading.



Total interest charges and financing costs rose 16.3% to $243 million from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

Guidance

Xcel Energy reaffirmed its 2023 EPS guidance of $3.30-$3.40. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same stands at $3.37, higher than the mid-point of the company’s guidance.



It expects to invest $29.5 billion during 2023-2027. More than 60% of the planned capital expenditure will be directed toward strengthening its electric transmission and distribution network.

Zacks Rank

Xcel Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Releases

Eversource Energy ES is set to release first-quarter 2023 results on May 3, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.36 per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 4.62%.



Eversource Energy’s long-term (three- to five-year) earnings growth is projected at 6.34%. The consensus estimate for 2023 EPS stands at $4.36, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 6.6%.



Exelon Corporation EXC is slated to report first-quarter results on May 3, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 67 cents per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 4.7%.



EXC’s long-term earnings growth is expected to be 6.68%. The consensus estimate for 2023 EPS stands at $2.36, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 3.96%.



Duke Energy DUK is scheduled to report first-quarter results on May 9, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.31 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 0.77%.



DUK’s long-term earnings growth is anticipated to be 6.18%. The consensus mark for 2023 EPS stands at $5.61, implying a year-over-year improvement of 6.45%.

