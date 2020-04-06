Markets
XEL

Xcel Energy To Sell Mankato Energy Center - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Xcel Energy (XEL) said it will sell the Mankato Energy Center, a 760-megawatt plant power plant, to Southwest Generation for $680 million. The company plans to use the net gain on the sale to fund its corporate giving efforts, including support related to COVID-19 recovery. Xcel Energy purchased the plant in early 2020 through a non-regulated affiliate company.

Xcel Energy expects the sale to close in the third quarter of 2020. The sale is not expected to have a material impact on short or long-term earnings, the company noted.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XEL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular