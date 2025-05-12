Xcel Energy Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Minneapolis, Minnesota-based Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) is an electric and natural gas delivery company engaged in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. Valued at a market cap of $40.7 billion, the company operates through the Regulated Electric Utility and Regulated Natural Gas Utility segments.

Shares of XEL have outpaced the broader market over the past 52 weeks. XEL has advanced 27.8% over this period, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 8.6%. Moreover, shares of XEL are up 4.6% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 3.8% decline.

More Top Stocks Daily:

Zooming in further, XCEL Energy has also outperformed the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLU) nearly 12.5% surge over the past 52 weeks.

XCEL Energy stock prices fell 1.8% following the release of its Q1 2025 earnings on Apr. 24. Quarterly revenue increased 7% year-over-year to $3.9 billion, driven by growth across all segments. However, earnings per share came in at $0.84, falling short of the analysts’ estimate of $0.93. In addition, for fiscal 2025, the company expects EPS to range between $3.75 and $3.85.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December 2025, analysts expect XEL’s EPS to increase 8.9% year-over-year to $3.81. However, the company's earnings surprise history is bearish. It missed the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 15 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 11 “Strong Buy” ratings and four “Holds.”

On Apr. 28, Evercore ISI analyst Durgesh Chopra raised XEL's price target to $77 while maintaining an “Outperform” rating.

As of writing, Xcel Energy is trading below the mean price target of $77.28. The Street-high price target of $83 implies a potential upside of 17.5% from the current price levels.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.