Xcel Energy Stock Offers Stability as Electricity Demand Builds

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) is dependable, predictable, and steady. In other words, it’s generally boring—yet analysts rate it a solid Buy.

Xcel is the kind of stock that income-oriented investors often overlook because it does not make headlines, and growth investors skip because it sounds like a bond substitute. Both groups might be missing something. The Minneapolis-based company is posting solid earnings growth, predictable guidance, and a steady long-term outlook.

But with a well-valued price/earnings ratio, the stock is not for everyone. Investors should balance its dependable dividends and stability against its current valuation, execution risks, and limited near-term upside.

Xcel Thrives After Decades of Investments

Xcel’s regional dominance has been built over decades. The current company was formed in 2000 through the merger of New Century Energies and Northern States Power, bringing together utility operations in the upper Midwest and Rocky Mountain West. Before the merger, Xcel operated as a classic regulated utility. It had steady dividends, predictable low single-digit growth, and a stock moved mostly by interest rate changes.

That picture began to change when the industry shifted in approach, and electricity demand surged. Xcel had been an early mover in renewable energy, turning to wind and solar alternatives ahead of many peers. The investments positioned the company well in states such as Colorado and Minnesota, where regulators began mandating decarbonization of electricity supply.

At the same time, the development of large-scale data centers in the company's service areas pushed new load growth to levels not seen in decades.

Today, the company serves 3.7 million electric customers and 2.1 million natural gas customers across eight states, including Minnesota, Michigan, Colorado, Texas, New Mexico, and the Dakotas. Importantly, that geographic breadth also helps reduce the risk that a single statewide rate case could materially hit the overall business.

Capital Spending Planned for Long-Term Growth

The push for additional energy generation in the region continues to spur the company’s growth.

Xcel has announced plans to pursue a $60 billion capital investment program through 2030, driven by electrification demand, data center growth, and the ongoing transition away from fossil fuels. The company has said it is targeting, among other things, electric grid expansion, renewables expansion, new generation capacity, and transmission infrastructure.

If approved by regulators, the build-out could significantly expand Xcel’s rate base and provide a strong path for earnings growth well beyond the current year. The company has set an earnings-per-share growth objective of 6% to 8% or above annually, an aggressive level for a regulated utility. The company’s compound annual growth rate already sits at 6.2% for its ongoing earnings per share since 2005.

The company also expects its dividend, currently paying approximately 59 cents per share each quarter, to continue yielding about 3% going forward. Given its projected earnings growth, the company said it expects annual dividend increases of 4% to 6%, continuing a 22-year trend of dividend hikes.

Strong Financial Results Support Outlook

The financial results have been tracking that plan.

First-quarter 2026 ongoing earnings were $567 million, or 91 cents per share, up 17% from $483 million, or 84 cents per share, in the same quarter a year earlier. GAAP earnings came in at $556 million, or 89 cents per share. The quarterly increase was driven by higher electric revenue and continued recovery of electric infrastructure investment through rates, the company said.

The company also updated its full-year 2026 earnings guidance to a range of $4.04 to $4.16, compared with $3.80 in 2025.

Overall, with electric generation providing three-quarters of its revenue, Xcel reported $4 billion in operating revenue in the first quarter this year, compared with $3.9 billion a year earlier.

Analysts See Limited But Steady Upside

That combination of income stability and visible earnings growth has impressed most analysts. The company currently has a solid Buy rating. Of the 17 analysts tracking the stock, 16 rate Xcel as a Buy, while one labels the stock as a Sell.

The 12-month average price target is around $91 per share, within a range of targets from $96 to $84. With a current price of about $80, the predictability of the company is clearly baked into the price range.

In fact, the stock’s steady climb is also evident in its history. Shares are currently trading approximately 5% higher than three months ago, 10% higher than the start of the year, and more than 20% higher than one year ago.

Investors Should Weigh the Risks

Despite the current predictability and steadiness of Xcel, utility companies are never without risk. In the market, the utility sector competes with bonds for many investors, and interest rate hikes can hit valuations as well as borrowing costs for major projects.

In addition, Xcel's capital program is ambitious by any measure, and large capital programs are never guaranteed. Cost overruns, supply chain delays, or adverse regulatory decisions can lead to less recovery than management expects.

Wildfire liability is also a risk, especially with exposure in Colorado and other western states. Xcel has recognized this risk and formed a partnership with the National Forest Foundation in May this year, specifically to support wildfire mitigation and forest restoration.

Stability Remains Xcel’s Biggest Strength

Xcel has a lot to recommend it. It’s a well-positioned, regulated utility with a reliable dividend yielding 3%, projected annual earnings growth of 6-8%, and a roughly 12% upside target from current levels.

For conservative investors, it also delivers a business aligned with long-term trends in electricity demand and a clean energy buildout. But it is well-priced, and appreciation could be slow.

In many ways, the company might be boring. But with steady accumulation and a multi-year horizon, Xcel’s income, growth, and its delivery of an increasingly essential product might be exciting enough.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.