Xcel Energy says its facilities were involved in Smokehouse Creek fire in Texas

March 7 (Reuters) - Xcel Energy XCEL.O said on Thursday its facilities were involved in an ignition of the Smokehouse Creek fire in Texas.

But the company denied "claims that it acted negligently in maintaining and operating its infrastructure".

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

