Xcel Energy says its facilities were involved in Smokehouse Creek fire in Texas

March 07, 2024 — 09:09 am EST

March 7 (Reuters) - Xcel Energy XCEL.O said on Thursday its facilities were involved in an ignition of the Smokehouse Creek fire in Texas.

But the company denied "claims that it acted negligently in maintaining and operating its infrastructure".

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
Stocks mentioned

