Xcel Energy to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing for the Stock?

Xcel Energy XEL is scheduled to release third-quarter 2024 earnings on Oct. 31, before market open. The company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 1.82% in the last reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.29 per share and the same for revenues is pinned at $3.97 billion.



Per our proven model, stocks with a combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) are likely to beat on earnings. This is not the case here.



At present, Xcel Energy has an Earnings ESP of -0.78% and a Zacks Rank of 2. Xcel Energy is not likely to beat estimates this earnings season.



Factors to Consider for XEL

XEL’s third-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from higher demand from data centers, electric vehicle adoption, electric and natural gas customer additions and economic growth in its service region.



The expected increase in operation and maintenance expenses might have offset some of the positives. Courtesy of efficient management of operations, XEL’s natural gas and electric rates are lower than the national average. This has attracted more customers and created fresh demand. The company is expected to have gained from the same.

Stocks to Consider

Investors may consider the following players from the same industry as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



FirstEnergy Corp. FE is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports third-quarter results on Oct. 29. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.22% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings has moved up 2.2% in the past 30 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $3.98 billion, which implies a year-over-year increase of 14.05%.



Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated PEG is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports third-quarter results on Nov. 4. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.07% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



PEG’s third-quarter earnings estimates reflect year-over-year growth of 7.06%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $2.51 billion, which implies a year-over-year increase of 2.13%.



Eversource Energy ES is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports third-quarter results on Nov. 5. It has an Earnings ESP of +6.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings has moved up 1% in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $3.05 billion, which implies a year-over-year increase of 9.28%.

