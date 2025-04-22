Xcel Energy to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Xcel Energy XEL is scheduled to release first-quarter 2025 results on April 24, before market open. The company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 6.9% in the last reported quarter. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news)



Let us discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors That Might Have Impacted XEL’s Q1 Earnings

Xcel Energy continues to add new electric and natural gas customers. The rising demand from new customers is expected to have had a positive impact on the company's performance in the to-be-reported quarter. The carbon-free electricity delivered from the Sherco Solar Plant to customers is likely to have boosted the first-quarter performance.



Xcel Energy’s quarterly earnings are likely to have benefited from higher demand from data centers, electric vehicle adoption and economic growth in its service region.



However, the expected increase in operation and maintenance expenses might have offset some of the positives in the to-be-reported quarter. The severe windstorm in Texas and New Mexico and the resulting power outages in mid-March might have had a negative impact on first-quarter earnings.

Estimates for XEL’s Q1 Results

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 96 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 9.09%.



The consensus mark for revenues is pinned at $3.93 billion, implying a year-over-year improvement of 7.82%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for XEL

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Xcel Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

Xcel Energy Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Xcel Energy Inc. price-eps-surprise | Xcel Energy Inc. Quote

XEL’s Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of -2.08%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



XEL’s Zacks Rank: Currently, Xcel Energy carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Upcoming Releases

Investors may consider the following players from the same industry, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



NextEra Energy NEE is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on April 23. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.33% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



NEE’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 7.72%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at 97 cents per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 6.6%.



Exelon Corporation EXC is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 1. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.05% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



EXC’s long-term earnings growth rate is 5.99%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at 72 cents per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 4.35%.



Fortis Inc. FTS is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 7. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.56% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



FTS’ long-term earnings growth rate is 5.25%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at 69 cents per share, which is on par with the year-ago quarter's level.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

