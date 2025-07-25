Xcel Energy to Release Q2 Earnings: Here's What You Need to Know

Xcel Energy XEL is scheduled to release second-quarter 2025 results on July 31, before market open. The company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 9.7% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Key Factors That Might Have Impacted XEL's Q2 Performance

The residential electric and natural gas bills of customers in Xcel Energy's operating regions are lower than the national average, which attracts new customers to its services. The rising demand from new customers is expected to have had a positive impact on the company's top-line performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



Higher data center demand, the uptake of electric vehicles, and regional economic expansion are also likely to have contributed to Xcel Energy's second-quarter earnings.



However, the expected increase in operation and maintenance expenses might have offset some of the positives. Higher depreciation and interest expenses are also likely to have impacted negatively.

Q2 Expectations for XEL

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 62 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 14.8%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $3.31 billion, implying a year-over-year improvement of 9.3%.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Xcel Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here, as you will see below.



Xcel Energy Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Xcel Energy Inc. price-eps-surprise | Xcel Energy Inc. Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is +1.76%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Xcel Energy carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors may also consider the following players from the same industry as these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



Eversource Energy ES is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports second-quarter results on July 31. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.26% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



ES’ long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 5.66%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at 95 cents per share.



IDACORP IDA is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports second-quarter results on July 31. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.34% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



IDA’s long-term earnings growth rate is 8.13%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at $1.71 per share.



Consolidated Edison ED is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports second-quarter results on Aug. 7. It has an Earnings ESP of +3.88% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



ED’s long-term earnings growth rate is 5.57%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at 62 cents per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 5.1%.





