Xcel Energy Q4 Profit Up, But Revenue Declines

(RTTNews) - Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) Thursday reported net earnings of $464 million or $0.81 per share for the fourth quarter, higher than 409 million or $0.74 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, ongoing EPS was $0.81 per share, that missed the analysts' average estimate of $0.88 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Operating income declined to $347 million from $575 million last year.

Revenue for the quarter dropped to $3.12 billion from $3.442 billion in the previous year. The consensus estimate was for $3.77 billion.

For fiscal 2025, the company sees ongoing EPS in a range of $3.75 to $3.85. The Street is looking for $3.82 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.