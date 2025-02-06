Xcel Energy Q4 24 Earnings Conference Call At 10:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) will host a conference call at 10:00 AM ET on February 6, 2025, to discuss Q4 24 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investors.xcelenergy.com/news-events/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

To listen to the call, dial 1-866-580-3963 (US) or 400-120-0558 (International), Conference Password: 7903558.

For a replay call, dial 1-866-583-1035, Replay Password: 7903558#.

