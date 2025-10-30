Xcel Energy Q3 Earnings and Sales Lag Estimates, 2026 EPS Initiated

Xcel Energy Inc. XEL reported third-quarter 2025 operating earnings of $1.24 per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.31 by 5.3%. The bottom line also missed the year-ago quarter’s figure by a penny.



The year-over-year decline in earnings per share was due to higher interest charges and O&M expenses, partially offset by increased recovery of infrastructure investments.



It reported GAAP earnings of 88 cents per share compared with $1.21 in the year-ago quarter.

Total Revenues of XEL

Revenues of $3.92 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.93 billion by 0.3%. However, the figure increased 7.4% from the year-ago quarter’s $3.64 billion.

XEL’s Segmental Results

Electric: This segment’s revenues totaled $3.64 billion, up 7.4% from $3.39 billion in the year-ago quarter.



Natural Gas: Revenues in this segment increased 10.5% to $264 million from $239 million in the year-ago quarter.



Other: Revenues amounted to $13 million compared with $12 million in the prior-year quarter.

Highlights of XEL’s Earnings Release

Total operating expenses increased 15.8% year over year to $3.17 billion. The increase in operating expenses was due to higher electric fuel and purchased power costs, and taxes other than income tax. Operating income declined 17.8% year over year to $911 million.



Total interest charges and financing costs increased 14.1% from the prior-year quarter’s $348 million to $322 million.



In the first nine months, Xcel Energy registered 2.5% growth in electric customer volume and a 0.3% decline in natural gas customer volume. In the third quarter, natural gas customers increased 0.8% from the year-ago period’s level and electric customers increased 0.9%.

XEL’s Guidance

Xcel Energy reaffirmed its projection for 2025 earnings per share in the range of $3.75-$3.85. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $3.81, a tad higher than the midpoint of the guided range of $3.80 per share.



Xcel Energy initiated 2026 earnings per share in the range of $4.04- $4.16. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $4.13, a tad higher than the midpoint of the guided range.



XEL estimates retail electric sales to increase 3% in 2025. Natural gas sales volumes are anticipated to remain flat compared with the year-ago level.



Xcel Energy expects long-term annual earnings per share growth of 6-8% and dividend growth of 4-6%.



The company plans to invest $60 billion in 2026-2030 to further strengthen its infrastructure.

XEL’s Zacks Rank

XEL currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Releases

FirstEnergy Corp. FE reported third-quarter 2025 operating earnings of 83 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 76 cents by 9.2%.



FE’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is pegged at 6.46%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings per share is pegged at $2.53, indicating a year-over-year decline of 3.8%.



NextEra Energy NEE posted third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.13 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 by 8.65%.



NEE’s long-term earnings growth is currently pegged at 8.04%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings per share is pegged at $3.68, indicating year-over-year growth of 7.29%.



CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 50 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 46 cents by 8.7%.



CNP’s long-term earnings growth is currently pegged at 7.93%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings per share is pegged at $1.76, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.64%





