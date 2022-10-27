Xcel Energy Q3 22 Earnings Conference Call AT 10:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) will host a conference call at 10:00 AM ET on October 27, 2022, to discuss Q3 22 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investors.xcelenergy.com/corporate-information/corporate-profile/default.aspx

To listen to the call, dial 866-580-3963 (US) or 400-120-0558 (International), Password: 0230649.

For a replay call, dial 1-866-583-1035, Passcode: 0230649#.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.