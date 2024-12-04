Xcel Energy price target raised to $79 from $74 at KeyBanc

KeyBanc raised the firm’s price target on Xcel Energy (XEL) to $79 from $74 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm names Xcel Energy as one of its core picks, which it thinks will continue to execute well on its attractive growth opportunities.

