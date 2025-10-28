Xcel Energy to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?

Xcel Energy XEL is scheduled to release third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 30, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 19.05% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors That Might Have Impacted XEL’s Q3 Earnings

Due to Xcel Energy’s cost management initiatives and effective implementation of efficiency programs, customers in Xcel Energy’s service territories benefit from residential electric and natural gas bills that are lower than the national average, making its services more appealing to new customers. Xcel Energy also keeps adding new electric and natural gas customers to its existing customer base. The rise in demand from new customers is expected to have positively influenced the company’s revenue performance in the quarter to be reported.



Xcel Energy’s quarterly earnings are likely to have been boosted by growing demand from data centers, rising electric vehicle adoption and continued economic expansion across its service regions.



However, higher operating and maintenance expenses may have offset some of the gains in the to-be-reported quarter. Additionally, severe storms in July that damaged electric infrastructure and caused power outages for customers across Minnesota and South Dakota are likely to have weighed on third-quarter earnings.

XEL’s Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.31 per share, which implies a year-over-year rise of 4.8%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $3.94 billion, indicating an increase of 8.1% from the year-ago reported number.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts for XEL

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Xcel Energy this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here, as you will see below.

Xcel Energy Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Xcel Energy Inc. price-eps-surprise | Xcel Energy Inc. Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is +0.38%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Xcel Energy carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors may also consider the following players from the same industry, as these also have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



NiSource Inc. NI is slated to report its third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 29, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +8.11% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



NI’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 7.22%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at 19 cents per share.



Eversource Energy ES is slated to report its third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 4, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +5.13% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



ES’ long-term earnings growth rate is 5.86%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.12 per share.



Duke Energy DUK is scheduled to report its third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 7, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.65% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



DUK’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.43%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings stands at $1.73 per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 6.8%.

