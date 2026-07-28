Xcel Energy to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Xcel Energy XEL is set to report second-quarter 2026 earnings on July 30, before the market opens. The company reported earnings in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last reported quarter.



Let us discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Q2 Expectations for XEL

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 79 cents, implying a year-over-year increase of 5.33%.

The consensus estimate for revenues is pinned at $3.60 billion, indicating an increase of 9.44% from the year-ago reported number.

Factors Likely to Have Impacted XEL’s Q2 Earnings

Xcel Energy's second-quarter 2026 performance is likely to have benefited from higher electric and natural gas demand, along with the implementation of new rates across its regulated service territories. Growing electricity demand from data centers is also likely to have contributed to the company's second-quarter earnings growth.



Xcel Energy's strategic capital investments in infrastructure, including transmission, distribution and generation assets, are likely to have supported the company’s second-quarter earnings. On April 14, 2026, the company placed into service a 150-megawatt solar facility at Plant X near Earth, TX and battery energy storage systems at Cunningham Generating Station in New Mexico.



The new projects placed into service during the second quarter are likely to have strengthened the company's renewable generation and energy storage portfolio, enhanced grid reliability and expanded its regulated asset base, thereby supporting earnings growth. The company is also expected to have gained from rising demand across its expanding electric and natural gas customer base.



However, higher financing costs may partially offset the positives during the second quarter.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts for XEL

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Xcel Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.



XEL’s Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of -0.06% at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



XEL’s Zacks Rank: Currently, Xcel Energy carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Xcel Energy Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Xcel Energy Inc. price-eps-surprise | Xcel Energy Inc. Quote

Stocks to Consider

Investors may consider the following players from the same industry, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



Ameren AEE is set to report second-quarter results on July 31 and is likely to have come up with an earnings beat. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.19% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



AEE’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 7.68%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter EPS is pinned at $1.08, which implies a year-over-year increase of 6.93%.



Edison International EIX is set to report second-quarter results on July 30 and is likely to have come up with an earnings beat. It has an Earnings ESP of +4.66% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



EIX’s long-term earnings growth rate is 2.10%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter EPS is pinned at $1.02, which implies a year-over-year increase of 5.15%.



The Southern Company SO is scheduled to report second-quarter results on July 30 and is likely to have come up with an earnings beat. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.16% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



SO’s long-term earnings growth rate is 11.36%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter EPS is pinned at $1.01, which implies a year-over-year increase of 10.99%.





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Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.