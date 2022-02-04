Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. In light of that, when we looked at Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Xcel Energy:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.043 = US$2.2b ÷ (US$58b - US$5.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Therefore, Xcel Energy has an ROCE of 4.3%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 4.5%.

NasdaqGS:XEL Return on Capital Employed February 4th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Xcel Energy compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Xcel Energy.

The Trend Of ROCE

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Xcel Energy, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 6.0%, but since then they've fallen to 4.3%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Key Takeaway

While returns have fallen for Xcel Energy in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 92% to shareholders over the last five years. So while the underlying trends could already be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for Xcel Energy (1 is potentially serious) you should be aware of.

