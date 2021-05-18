Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Might Be Having Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Xcel Energy is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.042 = US$2.2b ÷ (US$57b - US$4.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

So, Xcel Energy has an ROCE of 4.2%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 4.5% average generated by the Electric Utilities industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Xcel Energy compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Xcel Energy here for free.

What Can We Tell From Xcel Energy's ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Xcel Energy doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 6.0%, but since then they've fallen to 4.2%. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Bottom Line On Xcel Energy's ROCE

In summary, Xcel Energy is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Yet to long term shareholders the stock has gifted them an incredible 105% return in the last five years, so the market appears to be rosy about its future. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

On a final note, we found 3 warning signs for Xcel Energy (1 doesn't sit too well with us) you should be aware of.

