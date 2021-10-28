Markets
XEL

Xcel Energy Narrows 2021 Earnings Guidance Range - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting third-quarter results on Thursday, Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) narrowed its 2021 earnings guidance to $2.94 to $2.98 per share. Previously, the company projected EPS in a range of $2.90 to $3.00.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $2.97. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Xcel Energy also initiated 2022 earnings guidance of $3.10 to $3.20 per share, which is consistent with its long-term growth objective.

Third-quarter profit per share was $1.13 compared to $1.14, prior year. On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.18, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Net profit was $609 million compared to $603 million. Revenue increased to $3.47 billion from $3.18 billion, a year ago. Analysts expected revenue of $3.41 billion, for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XEL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular