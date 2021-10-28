Xcel Energy Narrows 2021 Earnings Guidance Range - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting third-quarter results on Thursday, Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) narrowed its 2021 earnings guidance to $2.94 to $2.98 per share. Previously, the company projected EPS in a range of $2.90 to $3.00.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $2.97. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Xcel Energy also initiated 2022 earnings guidance of $3.10 to $3.20 per share, which is consistent with its long-term growth objective.

Third-quarter profit per share was $1.13 compared to $1.14, prior year. On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.18, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Net profit was $609 million compared to $603 million. Revenue increased to $3.47 billion from $3.18 billion, a year ago. Analysts expected revenue of $3.41 billion, for the quarter.

