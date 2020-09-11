Dividends
Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.43 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased XEL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that XEL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $69.13, the dividend yield is 2.49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of XEL was $69.13, representing a -5.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $73 and a 48.41% increase over the 52 week low of $46.58.

XEL is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) and Exelon Corporation (EXC). XEL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.67. Zacks Investment Research reports XEL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 5.23%, compared to an industry average of -.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the XEL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to XEL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have XEL as a top-10 holding:

  • John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF (JHMU)
  • Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES)
  • SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities (XLU)
  • iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU)
  • Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU).

The top-performing ETF of this group is UTES with an increase of 3.34% over the last 100 days. JHMU has the highest percent weighting of XEL at 5.28%.

