Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.458 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 20, 2021. Shareholders who purchased XEL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.51% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of XEL was $62.18, representing a -18.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $76.44 and a 33.49% increase over the 52 week low of $46.58.

XEL is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) and Exelon Corporation (EXC). XEL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.78. Zacks Investment Research reports XEL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 6.45%, compared to an industry average of .8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the XEL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to XEL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have XEL as a top-10 holding:

John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF (JHMU)

First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF (ECLN)

Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities (XLU)

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ECLN with an increase of 2.46% over the last 100 days. JHMU has the highest percent weighting of XEL at 5.28%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.