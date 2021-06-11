Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.458 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 20, 2021. Shareholders who purchased XEL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.11% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $69.63, the dividend yield is 2.63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of XEL was $69.63, representing a -8.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $76.44 and a 21.67% increase over the 52 week low of $57.23.

XEL is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) and Exelon Corporation (EXC). XEL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.89. Zacks Investment Research reports XEL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 6.95%, compared to an industry average of 7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the XEL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to XEL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have XEL as a top-10 holding:

John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF

Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF

First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF

iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities.

The top-performing ETF of this group is JHMU with an increase of 7.85% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of XEL at 5.46%.

