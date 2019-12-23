Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 24, 2019

Dividends
Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 24, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.405 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased XEL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that XEL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $64.15, the dividend yield is 2.53%.

The previous trading day's last sale of XEL was $64.15, representing a -2.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $66.05 and a 34.49% increase over the 52 week low of $47.70.

XEL is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) and Exelon Corporation (EXC). XEL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.5. Zacks Investment Research reports XEL's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 5.87%, compared to an industry average of 5.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the XEL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to XEL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have XEL as a top-10 holding:

  • John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF (JHMU)
  • SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities (XLU)
  • iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU)
  • Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)
  • Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XLU with an increase of 8.46% over the last 100 days. JHMU has the highest percent weighting of XEL at 5.28%.

