Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 21, 2021

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.458 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 20, 2022. Shareholders who purchased XEL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that XEL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $67, the dividend yield is 2.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of XEL was $67, representing a -8.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $72.94 and a 17.07% increase over the 52 week low of $57.23.

XEL is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) and Southern Company (SO). XEL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.92. Zacks Investment Research reports XEL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 6.59%, compared to an industry average of 1.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the xel Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to XEL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have XEL as a top-10 holding:

Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES)

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (PUI)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities (XLU)

First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF (ECLN)

Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU).

The top-performing ETF of this group is UTES with an increase of 8.19% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of XEL at 4.31%.

