Xcel Energy Inc Reveals Retreat In Q2 Profit, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $288 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $328 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.7% to $3.02 billion from $3.42 billion last year.

Xcel Energy Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.30 to $3.40

