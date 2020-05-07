Markets
XEL

Xcel Energy Inc Reveals Fall In Q1 Profit

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) revealed a profit for first quarter that declined from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $295 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $315 million, or $0.61 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.5% to $2.81 billion from $3.14 billion last year.

Xcel Energy Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $295 Mln. vs. $315 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.56 vs. $0.61 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.60 -Revenue (Q1): $2.81 Bln vs. $3.14 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.73 to $2.83

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XEL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular