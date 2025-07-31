Markets
Xcel Energy Inc Reports Advance In Q2 Income, Beats Estimates

July 31, 2025 — 06:23 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $444 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $302 million, or $0.54 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.6% to $3.287 billion from $3.028 billion last year.

Xcel Energy Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $444 Mln. vs. $302 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.75 vs. $0.54 last year. -Revenue: $3.287 Bln vs. $3.028 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.75 to $3.85

