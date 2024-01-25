Xcel Energy Inc Q4 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $409 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $379 million, or $0.69 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Xcel Energy Inc reported adjusted earnings of $0.83 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 15.1% to $3.44 billion from $4.05 billion last year.

Xcel Energy Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $409 Mln. vs. $379 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.74 vs. $0.69 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.85 -Revenue (Q4): $3.44 Bln vs. $4.05 Bln last year.

