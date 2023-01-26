Xcel Energy Inc Q4 Income Rises, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $379 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $315 million, or $0.58 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.5% to $4.05 billion from $3.36 billion last year.

Xcel Energy Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $379 Mln. vs. $315 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.69 vs. $0.58 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.68 -Revenue (Q4): $4.05 Bln vs. $3.36 Bln last year.

