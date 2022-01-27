Xcel Energy Inc Q4 income increases in line with estimates

(RTTNews) - Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $315 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $288 million, or $0.54 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.6% to $3.35 billion from $2.95 billion last year.

Xcel Energy Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $315 Mln. vs. $288 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.58 vs. $0.54 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.58 -Revenue (Q4): $3.35 Bln vs. $2.95 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.