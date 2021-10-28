Xcel Energy Inc Q3 Profit misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Xcel Energy Inc (XEL):

-Earnings: $609 million in Q3 vs. $603 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.13 in Q3 vs. $1.14 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected $1.18 per share -Revenue: $3.47 billion in Q3 vs. $3.18 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.94 to $2.98

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.