Xcel Energy Inc Q3 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $682 million, or $1.21 per share. This compares with $656 million, or $1.19 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Xcel Energy Inc reported adjusted earnings of $707 million or $1.25 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.5% to $3.644 billion from $3.662 billion last year.

Xcel Energy Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $682 Mln. vs. $656 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.21 vs. $1.19 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.644 Bln vs. $3.662 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.75 to $3.85

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.