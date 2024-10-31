News & Insights

Markets
XEL

Xcel Energy Inc Q3 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

October 31, 2024 — 06:16 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $682 million, or $1.21 per share. This compares with $656 million, or $1.19 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Xcel Energy Inc reported adjusted earnings of $707 million or $1.25 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.5% to $3.644 billion from $3.662 billion last year.

Xcel Energy Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $682 Mln. vs. $656 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.21 vs. $1.19 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.644 Bln vs. $3.662 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.75 to $3.85

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XEL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.