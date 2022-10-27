Xcel Energy Inc Q3 Profit Advances, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $649M, or $1.18 per share. This compares with $609 million, or $1.13 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.6% to $4.08 billion from $3.47 billion last year.

Xcel Energy Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $649M. vs. $609 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.18 vs. $1.13 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.22 -Revenue (Q3): $4.08 Bln vs. $3.47 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.14 to $3.19

