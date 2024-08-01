Xcel Energy Inc Q2 Profit Climbs, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $302 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $288 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.2% to $3.028 billion from $3.022 billion last year.

Xcel Energy Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $302 Mln. vs. $288 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.54 vs. $0.52 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.028 Bln vs. $3.022 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.50 to $3.60

