Xcel Energy Inc Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $418 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $380 million, or $0.70 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Xcel Energy Inc reported adjusted earnings of $0.76 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.8% to $4.08 billion from $3.75 billion last year.

Xcel Energy Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $418 Mln. vs. $380 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.76 vs. $0.70 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.74 -Revenue (Q1): $4.08 Bln vs. $3.75 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.30 to $3.40

