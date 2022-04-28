Xcel Energy Inc Profit Rises In Q1, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $380 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $362 million, or $0.67 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.9% to $3.75 billion from $3.54 billion last year.

Xcel Energy Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $380 Mln. vs. $362 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.70 vs. $0.67 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.68 -Revenue (Q1): $3.75 Bln vs. $3.54 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.10 to $3.20

