XCEL ENERGY Earnings Preview: Recent $XEL Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

XCEL ENERGY ($XEL) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $3,948,828,310 and earnings of $0.93 per share.
XCEL ENERGY Insider Trading Activity
XCEL ENERGY insiders have traded $XEL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XEL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DEVIN W STOCKFISH purchased 2,170 shares for an estimated $149,578
XCEL ENERGY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 545 institutional investors add shares of XCEL ENERGY stock to their portfolio, and 370 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 6,336,180 shares (+43.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $427,818,873
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN removed 4,350,967 shares (-70.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $293,777,291
- NEWPORT TRUST COMPANY, LLC added 4,103,736 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $277,084,254
- FMR LLC added 3,581,436 shares (+118.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $241,818,558
- ZIMMER PARTNERS, LP added 3,454,700 shares (+1625.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $233,261,344
- PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING SA added 3,429,353 shares (+236.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $231,549,914
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 3,182,939 shares (+379.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $214,912,041
XCEL ENERGY Government Contracts
We have seen $5,266,347 of award payments to $XEL over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- PUBLIC UTILITIES - ELECTRICAL SERVICE: $2,750,000
- PURCHASE STEAM ENERGY FOR HEATING THE DENVER MINT: $900,000
- FY24 P4 XCEL ELECTRIC/NATURAL GAS: $336,689
- PURCHASE NATURAL GAS FOR FURNACES AT THE DENVER MINT: $180,000
- ELECTRIC UTILITIES FOR WESTERN AREA POWER ADMINISTRATION HEADQUARTERS OFFICE.: $170,000
