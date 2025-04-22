XCEL ENERGY Earnings Preview: Recent $XEL Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

XCEL ENERGY ($XEL) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $3,948,828,310 and earnings of $0.93 per share.

XCEL ENERGY Insider Trading Activity

XCEL ENERGY insiders have traded $XEL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XEL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DEVIN W STOCKFISH purchased 2,170 shares for an estimated $149,578

XCEL ENERGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 545 institutional investors add shares of XCEL ENERGY stock to their portfolio, and 370 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

XCEL ENERGY Government Contracts

We have seen $5,266,347 of award payments to $XEL over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

