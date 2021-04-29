Xcel Energy Backs Earnings View For FY21, Long Term

(RTTNews) - While announcing higher first-quarter results, Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) Thursday said it continues to expect fiscal 2021 GAAP and ongoing earnings in a range of $2.90 to $3.00 per share, higher than last year's $2.79 per share.

On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $2.97 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Further, Xcel Energy said it expects to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and dividend yield, based on its long-term objectives.

The company projects long-term annual earnings per share growth of 5 percent to 7 percent based off of a 2020 base of $2.78 per share, which represents the mid-point of the original 2020 guidance range of $2.73 to $2.83 per share.

The company also expects to deliver annual dividend increases of 5 percent to 7 percent, and targets a dividend payout ratio of 60 percent to 70 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.