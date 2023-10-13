News & Insights

Markets
MPC

Xcel Energy Announces Federal Funding For Heartland Hydrogen Hub - Quick Facts

October 13, 2023 — 07:34 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Xcel Energy (XEL) said the U.S. Department of Energy has selected the Heartland Hydrogen Hub, including multiple clean hydrogen projects from Xcel Energy, for award negotiations to receive up to $925 million. For its projects within the hub, the company expects to receive a large portion of the federal award.

The Heartland Hydrogen Hub is one of seven selected to receive funding. The hub includes Xcel Energy, Marathon Petroleum Corporation and TC Energy, in collaboration with the University of North Dakota's Energy & Environmental Resource Center.

Xcel Energy noted that project detailed design will begin after the Heartland Hydrogen Hub finishes award negotiations. Project development will continue through 2035.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MPC
XEL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.