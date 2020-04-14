Xcel Brand's (XELB) Q4 Earnings Decline Y/Y, Revenues Rise

Xcel Brands, Inc. XELB reported fourth-quarter 2019 results, wherein earnings fell on a year over year basis, while revenues rose. Results gained from increased investments in wholesale and e-commerce platforms.

Management refrained from providing any guidance, given the uncertain COVID-19 impacts. The company anticipates adverse impacts from the pandemic during the first and second quarters of 2020. Further, the company remains poised on cost-cutting initiatives, such as a salary-cut for board members, employee furloughs, lowering all non-essential costs and efforts to preserve cash. Also, increased focus on QVC and 20-20 through new product launches bodes well.

Q4 Numbers

Xcel posted adjusted earnings of 5 cents per share, down 28.6% from 7 cents in the year-ago quarter.

This New York-based company’s revenues advanced 14% year over year to $11.4 million in the quarter under review. This uptick can be attributable to a sturdy performance in wholesale apparel and jewelry wholesale along with robust e-commerce sales.

Gross profit declined 3.8% to $7.6 million in fourth-quarter 2019 due to sluggishness in licensing revenues, partly offset by higher wholesale margins. Moreover, gross margin contracted significantly to 67.2%, compared with 79.2% reported in the prior-year quarter.

Additionally, SG&A expenses grew 1.2% to $1.5 million but declined 180 bps to 13.5%, as a percentage of sales.

Adjusted EBITDA was $1.5 million, down 11.8% from the prior-year quarter due to the late launching of Wonder brand in spring 2020 instead of fall 2019, as well as one-time scheduling issues related to the availability of QVC in December.

Xcel Brands, Inc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Xcel Brands, Inc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Xcel Brands, Inc Quote

Financials

Xcel Brands exited the fiscal fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $4.6 million, stockholders' equity of $98.5 million and long-term debt, less current portion, of $17.5 million. As of Dec 31, 2019, cash provided by operating activities was $3.5 million.

Price Performance

In the past three months, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has plummeted 53.5% compared with the industry’s 40.3% decline.

