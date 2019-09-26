XCel Brands (XELB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

XCel Brands (XELB) closed the most recent trading day at $2.07, moving +1.97% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.24%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.58%.

Heading into today, shares of the brand management company had gained 28.65% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.96% in that time.

XELB will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect XELB to post earnings of $0.12 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 33.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.20 million, up 35.43% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $45.10 million, which would represent changes of +30% and +27.99%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for XELB. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. XELB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that XELB has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.21 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.24, which means XELB is trading at a discount to the group.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.