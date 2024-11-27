Xcel Brands receives Nasdaq notice of non-compliance

Xcel Brands (XELB) announced that on November 25, it received a delinquency notification letter from the Nasdaq Stock Market indicating that the company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), because it had not timely filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30. The Nasdaq notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the company’s common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

