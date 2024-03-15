News & Insights

Markets
XELB

Xcel Brands Prices $2.42 Mln Public Offering Of Shares And Concurrent Private Placement

March 15, 2024 — 09:29 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Xcel Brands, Inc. (XELB), a media and consumer products company, Friday priced its previously announced public offering and concurrent private placement of $2.42 million.

The shares will be offered at $0.65 per share, for gross proceeds of $2.134 million. The offering is expected to be closed on or about March 19.

In addition, members of Xcel management, including CEO Robert D'Loren have executed subscription agreements to purchase 294,642 shares from Xcel in a private placement for a total price of $288,749 at $0.98 per share.

Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC is working as the sole managing underwriter for the offering.

XELB was trading down by 27.04 percent at $0.715 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XELB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.