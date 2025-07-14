Xcel Brands Partners with K9 Wear to Launch Trust. Respect. Love by Cesar Millan Pet Brand

Xcel Brands partners with K9 Wear to launch Trust. Respect. Love by Cesar Millan, a premium pet product line.

Xcel Brands has announced a licensing partnership with K9 Wear Inc. to launch a new pet brand called Trust. Respect. Love by Cesar Millan, which will offer premium pet products that enhance the pet ownership experience. This collaboration will leverage K9 Wear's expertise in high-quality pet accessories and Xcel's skills in brand building and live-stream commerce. The new brand will include a range of pet essentials, designed with the principles of trust, respect, and love, reflecting Cesar Millan's philosophy. The product line will debut in early 2026, showcased at the Global Pet Expo, and will be available through select retailers and e-commerce platforms. Both companies aim to meet the growing demand for high-quality pet products while expanding their brand portfolios.

Xcel Brands has entered into a licensing partnership with K9 Wear Inc., expanding its portfolio into the growing pet accessories market through a new brand, Trust. Respect. Love by Cesar Millan.

The collaboration combines K9 Wear's expertise in pet products with Xcel's established success in brand building and social commerce, further reinforcing Xcel's innovative approach in the consumer goods sector.

The brand launch is strategically planned for early 2026 and will be showcased at the Global Pet Expo, positioning Xcel to gain significant visibility within the pet industry.

Cesar Millan's renowned reputation and experience in the pet industry lend credibility and expertise to the new brand, likely enhancing consumer trust and interest.

The announcement includes no specific financial details or projections related to the partnership, which might raise concerns about the potential profitability and viability of the new brand.

The brand launch is not scheduled until early 2026, leading to a potentially lengthy waiting period that could cause momentum to decline or lose interest among consumers and investors.

Failure to provide concrete differentiation factors for the new brand compared to existing competitors may result in marketing challenges and difficulty gaining market share in a saturated pet product industry.

What is the new pet brand launched by Xcel Brands and K9 Wear?

The new pet brand is called Trust. Respect. Love by Cesar Millan, focusing on high-quality pet products.

When will the brand Trust. Respect. Love be available?

The brand is set to launch in early 2026 through select retailers and e-commerce platforms.

What types of products will Trust. Respect. Love offer?

The brand will offer premium pet essentials, toys, training tools, accessories, nutrition, grooming tools, and small appliances.

Where will the brand be showcased before its launch?

Trust. Respect. Love will be showcased at the Global Pet Expo in March 2026.

Who is involved in the development of the Trust. Respect. Love brand?

This collaboration includes Xcel Brands, K9 Wear, and dog behaviorist Cesar Millan, emphasizing quality and innovative design.

Full Release



NEW YORK, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xcel Brands (NASDAQ: XELB), an industry leading media and consumer products company specializing in building influencer-driven brands through social commerce and livestreaming, has entered into a licensing partnership with K9 Wear Inc., a leader in premium pet accessories and apparel, to develop and launch a new pet brand,





Trust. Respect. Love by Cesar Millan





. This collaboration brings together K9 Wear’s expertise in functional, highly designed, high-quality pet products with Xcel’s proven success in brand building, licensing, and live-stream commerce.





Xcel will work to design and distribute an extensive range of pet products, offering innovative and high-performance products that enhance the pet ownership experience to create a pet lifestyle brand through the lens of Cesar Millan. The brand will feature premium pet essentials, including toys, training tools, accessories, nutrition, and grooming tools, small appliances, electronics and more, ensuring both pets and their owners benefit from the highest standards of quality and design.





“We are truly delighted to announce our partnership with Xcel brands and Cesar Millan,” said Frank Cammarata, CEO of K9 Wear, Inc. “Merging our company's vast pet-industry expertise with Cesar's specialization and emphasis on Form and Function, will enable us to deliver the most unique and innovative pet-accessory products to the market."





Cesar Millan brings over two decades of experience to the pet industry. Every product reflects Cesar’s core values of trust, respect, and love—offering solutions that are both functional and deeply aligned with the principles of balanced relationships between dogs and humans. By combining each company’s expertise, Xcel Brands is creating a transformative pet brand that delivers innovation, quality, and education to pet owners worldwide.





"This collaboration with K9 Wear marks another milestone in Xcel’s mission to create exceptional consumer products across multiple categories. With the pet industry experiencing tremendous growth, this partnership allows us to meet the demand for high-quality pet accessories while continuing to expand our brand portfolio and category expansion.,” stated Robert W. D'Loren, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Xcel Brands.





“I am thrilled to have Xcel Brands and K9 Wear join my pack, to bring a new and innovative line of products to the marketplace under my new brand





Trust. Respect. Love by Cesar Millan





. Every product is planned and designed for the well-being and comfort of both, the dog and its pet parent, incorporating a modern, casual and functional style. We have developed a complete line of products in tune with my natural, simple and profound philosophy. If you are looking for the best for you and your dog, the wait is over!" -Cesar Millan





As part of the brand’s launch strategy, K9Wear will be showcasing the brand at Global Pet Expo, the pet industry’s premier trade event, taking place in March 2026. Attendees will have the opportunity to see and learn more about the brand’s vision for the future of pet accessories. The brand is set to launch in early 2026, with availability through select retailers, e-commerce platforms, and live shopping channels.





About Xcel Brands





Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) is a media and consumer products company engaged in the design, licensing, marketing, live streaming, and social commerce sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, fine jewelry, home goods and other consumer products, and the acquisition of dynamic consumer lifestyle brands. Xcel was founded in 2011 with a vision to reimagine shopping, entertainment, and social media as social commerce. Xcel owns the Halston, Judith Ripka, and C. Wonder brands, as well as the co-branded collaboration brands TowerHill by Christie Brinkley, LB70 by Lloyd Boston, Trust. Respect. Love by Cesar Millan, GemmaMade by Gemma Stafford, and Off Duty by Coco Rocha and also holds noncontrolling interests or long-term license agreements in the Isaac Mizrahi brand, Orme Live and Jenny Martinez Live brands. Xcel also owns and manages the Longaberger brand through its controlling interest in Longaberger Licensing, LLC. Xcel is pioneering a true modern consumer products sales strategy which includes the promotion and sale of products under its brands through interactive television, digital live-stream shopping, social commerce, brick-and-mortar retailers, and e-commerce channels to be everywhere its customers shop. The company’s brands have generated in excess of $5 billion in retail sales via livestreaming in interactive television and digital channels alone and consisting of over 20,000 hours of content production time in live-stream and social commerce. The brand portfolio reaches in excess of 43 million social media followers with broadcast reach into 200 million households. Headquartered in New York City, Xcel Brands is led by an executive team with significant live streaming, production, merchandising, design, marketing, retailing, and licensing experience, and a proven track record of success in elevating branded consumer products companies. For more information, visit



www.xcelbrands.com



.





About K9 Wear





K9 Wear is the creator of the world's first interchangeable apparel harness, merging the worlds of dog safety and fashion. The company designs and manufactures stylish pet apparel, bowls, packable raincoats, collars and leash sets and toys, among others. Products provide the ultimate in fit, comfort, safety, and style, incorporating bright colors, stylish detailing and sleek lines into the fresh designs. In addition to Excel Brands, K9 Wear collaborates with well-known fashion brands, including Tommy Bahama, Natori, IZOD and Trina Turk. For more information, go to



www.k9wear.com



.





About Cesar Millan





Cesar Millan is a world-renowned dog behaviorist with over 25 years of experience transforming relationships between humans and their dogs. From his original hit TV series, the Dog Whisperer, to his most recent TV series Better Human, Better Dog, to his best-selling books and iconic workshops, Cesar has become a trusted guide for millions of dog lovers worldwide. With a social media following of over 21 million people and a legacy that spans two decades on television around the world, Cesar’s influence extends far and wide. Trusted by celebrities, world leaders, and first-time pet owners alike, Cesar is committed to helping you achieve lasting harmony with your dog. Cesar moves forward in his journey with purpose and you can follow this journey at



www.cesarmillan.com



.





For further information please contact: Seth Burroughs Xcel Brands



sburroughs@xcelbrands.com







Blanca Lassalle Publicity Contact for Cesar Millan



blanca@creativelinkny.com





