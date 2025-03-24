Xcel Brands Partners with Cesar Millan to Launch Innovative Pet Brand "Trust-Respect-Love"

Xcel Brands partners with Cesar Millan to launch the "Trust-Respect-Love" pet brand, enhancing pet-owner relationships through innovative products.

Xcel Brands has announced a partnership with renowned dog behaviorist Cesar Millan to launch a new pet brand called "Trust-Respect-Love by Cesar Millan." This innovative brand will offer a range of high-quality pet products, including toys and training tools, aimed at enhancing the relationship between pets and their owners based on the principles of trust, respect, and love. Cesar Millan, who has over two decades of experience in canine psychology and a substantial global presence, will collaborate with Xcel Brands to create products that reflect these core values. The brand is set to debut at the Global Pet Expo on March 26-28, 2025, with a full launch expected in Spring 2026, featuring availability through various retail and e-commerce channels. This partnership aims to foster a community of pet owners while promoting education and support for balanced pet care.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



NEW YORK, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xcel Brands (NASDAQ: XELB), an industry leading media and consumer products company specializing in building influencer-driven brands through social commerce and livestreaming, is partnering with renowned dog behaviorist, New York Times best-selling author, and global television star Cesar Millan to launch an innovative pet brand, “



Trust-Respect-Love by Cesar Millan



,” that will redefine the pet industry. Spanning multiple pet categories, this new brand will introduce a collection of high-quality, purpose-driven products designed and developed in collaboration with Cesar Millan to enhance the bond between pets and their owners through trust, respect, and love.





Cesar Millan brings over two decades of experience to this exciting new venture. The brand will feature premium pet essentials, including toys, training tools, and accessories. Every product reflects Cesar’s core values of trust, respect, and love—offering solutions that are both functional and deeply aligned with the principles of balanced relationships between dogs and humans.





By combining Cesar's expertise in canine psychology with Xcel Brands’ proven success in brand building, licensing, content creation, and social commerce, Xcel Brands is creating a transformative pet brand that delivers innovation, quality, and education to pet owners worldwide.





"We are thrilled to partner with Cesar Millan to launch this brand. His unparalleled expertise, deep connection with pet owners, and global influence align perfectly with Xcel’s vision of creating innovative, lifestyle-driven consumer brands,” stated Robert W. D'Loren, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Xcel Brands. “This collaboration brings us one step closer to our goal of reaching over 100 million social followers across our brand portfolio, reinforcing our commitment to transforming how consumers engage with the brands they love."





With over 21 million loyal followers across social media and a presence in more than 120+ countries through his hit TV series, Cesar Millan is uniquely positioned to lead the next wave of pet care innovation. With Cesar’s heritage and global influence, the brand will uniquely resonate with both English and Spanish-speaking markets, fostering inclusivity and connection.







“



I am looking forward to this collaboration with Xcel and can’t wait to share “



Trust-Respect-Love by Cesar Millan



" with dog lovers everywhere; to offer our philosophy and guidance to them, and lead humans and their pets into the beautiful discovery of balance and nurture,” expressed Millan.





The new brand, “



Trust-Respect-Love by Cesar Millan,”



will also serve as an educational platform, combining top-tier products with expert guidance helping pet owners nurture balanced, happy pets. With the expanding pet industry, this partnership is strategically positioned to set new trends and create an engaging community of pet owners. As part of its anticipated debut, Xcel will be showcasing the brand at Global Pet Expo, the pet industry’s premier event on March 26 – 28, 2025. The brand is set to launch in Spring 2026



,



with availability through select retailers, e-commerce platforms, and live-stream shopping. Stay updated on this exciting journey at



www.xcelbrands.com



.







About Xcel Brands







Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) is a media and consumer products company engaged in the design, licensing, marketing, live streaming, and social commerce sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, fine jewelry, home goods and other consumer products, and the acquisition of dynamic consumer lifestyle brands. Xcel was founded in 2011 with a vision to reimagine shopping, entertainment, and social media as social commerce. Xcel owns the Halston, Judith Ripka, and C. Wonder brands, as well as the Tower Hill by Christie Brinkley co-branded collaboration, and holds noncontrolling interests in the Isaac Mizrahi brand and Orme Live. Xcel also owns and manages the Longaberger brand through its controlling interest in Longaberger Licensing LLC. Xcel has recently announced the launch of new pet brand,



Trust-Respect-Love by Cesar Millan



. Xcel is pioneering a true modern consumer products sales strategy which includes the promotion and sale of products under its brands through interactive television, digital live-stream shopping, social commerce, brick-and-mortar retail, and e-commerce channels to be everywhere its customers shop. The company’s brands have generated in excess of $5 billion in retail sales via livestreaming in interactive television and digital channels alone, growing social media presence of 27+ million followers across their brand profile and talent, and over 20,000 hours of livestream content production time and social commerce. Headquartered in New York City, Xcel Brands is led by an executive team with significant live streaming, production, merchandising, design, marketing, retailing, and licensing experience, and a proven track record of success in elevating branded consumer products companies.



www.xcelbrands.com

















About Cesar Millan







Cesar Millan is a world-renowned dog behaviorist with over 25 years of experience transforming relationships between humans and their dogs. From his original hit TV series, the Dog Whisperer, to his most recent TV series Better Human, Better Dog, to his best-selling books and iconic workshops, Cesar has become a trusted guide for millions of dog lovers worldwide. With a social media following of over 21 million people and a legacy that spans two decades on U.S. television, Cesar’s influence extends far and wide. Trusted by celebrities, world leaders, and first-time pet owners alike, Cesar is committed to helping you achieve lasting harmony with your dog. Cesar moves forward in his journey with purpose and you can follow this journey at www.cesarmillan.com.











For further information please contact:







Seth Burroughs





Xcel Brands







sburroughs@xcelbrands.com







Blanca Lassalle





Publicity Contact for Cesar Millan







blanca@creativelinkny.com





